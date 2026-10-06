Patel Retail Launches 'Indian Chaska' Whole Spices Range, Eyes Market Expansion

Patel Retail Limited |

Mumbai: Patel Retail Limited on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, announced the launch of a whole spices catalogue under its in-house brand, 'Indian Chaska'. The new range comprises 23 whole spices and related products.

Product Offering

The 'Indian Chaska' brand's whole spices range includes everyday essentials such as cumin seed, coriander seed, fennel seed, mustard seed, yellow mustard, fenugreek seed, carom seeds, dry red chilli, and black pepper. It also features aromatic spices like green cardamom, black cardamom, clove, cinnamon, bay leaf, star anise, mace, whole nutmeg, and dry ginger.

Specialty Items

The range further includes specialty items such as nigella seeds, poppy seed, black sesame, gond (dried gum), and khada garam masala. The products will be available in consumer-friendly pack sizes, from 10g to 1kg, catering to both trial purchases and regular household use.

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Manufacturing and Quality

Patel Retail stated that 'Indian Chaska' products are manufactured at its facility in Kutch, Gujarat. The company emphasised its focus on consistency, hygiene, and authentic taste. Additionally, 'Indian Chaska' also offers a range of blended spices.

Management Commentary

Dhanji Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Patel Retail, said the brand-building strategy focuses on bringing authentic, quality Indian spices closer to customers. He added that the launch expands the company's product portfolio and helps serve everyday customer needs by providing convenient access to quality whole spices through its in-house brand.

Financial Performance

For the financial year 2026, Patel Retail reported a Total Income of ₹1,059.29 crore. The company's EBITDA stood at ₹83.08 crore, and Net Profit was ₹39.05 crore for the same period.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.