Patel Retail Opens 54th Store In Kalyan (East), Expanding Mumbai Footprint

Patel Retail Limited |

Mumbai: Patel Retail Limited on Monday announced the opening of its 54th retail store at Village Dvrali Malangad Road, Kalyan (East), Thane. The new store expands the company's retail footprint and strengthens its presence across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Expansion Strategy

The company said the new store is located to enhance accessibility for customers in Kalyan and nearby areas. This expansion aligns with Patel Retail's strategy to increase its retail presence in high-growth locations and serve local communities.

Retail Network Growth

Patel Retail stated it continues to provide customers with access to groceries, daily essentials, household products, and value-driven offerings through its retail network. The company aims to deliver a convenient shopping experience and strengthen its position as a neighbourhood retail destination.

Management Commentary

Dhanji Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Patel Retail, said the retail expansion strategy focuses on bringing organised retail closer to customers in suburban and emerging urban markets. He added that the 54th store in Kalyan (East) expands the company's footprint across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Financial Performance

For the financial year 2026, Patel Retail reported a Total Income of ₹1,059.29 crore, EBITDA of ₹83.08 crore, and Net Profit of ₹39.05 crore. In Q1 FY27, the company's Total Income was ₹310.24 crore, with an EBITDA of ₹19.68 crore and a Net Profit of ₹9.52 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.