Kalyan-Dombivli To Face 12-Hour Water Cut On September 29 As KDMC Undertakes Plant Maintenance Work | AI

Kalyan: Residents across Kalyan-Dombivli will face a 12-hour water supply disruption on Tuesday September 29 as the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) undertakes scheduled electrical and mechanical maintenance and repair work at four of its water treatment plants.

Several Areas To Be Affected

According to the KDMC Water Supply Department, water supply from the Barave, Mohili, Netivali and Titwala water treatment plants will remain suspended from 8 am to 8 pm on Tuesday.

The shutdown is expected to affect a large number of residential areas in Kalyan-Dombivli and the surrounding rural belt. Water supply will remain suspended in Kalyan East and West, as well as Manda-Titwala, Vadavali, Ambivli, Shahad and Atali. Other villages falling within the Kalyan rural area will also be affected.

Dombivli Residents Also Hit

Residents of Dombivli East and West will similarly face a complete water supply shutdown during the scheduled maintenance period.

The civic administration has appealed to residents to make adequate arrangements in advance and store sufficient water before the supply is suspended. Citizens have also been advised to use available water judiciously during the shutdown to minimise inconvenience.

Repairs Planned At Treatment Plants

KDMC Executive Engineer (Water Supply) Shailesh Malekar urged citizens to cooperate with the civic administration while the maintenance and repair work is carried out.

The maintenance has been scheduled to facilitate necessary repairs and upkeep of electrical and mechanical equipment at the four water treatment facilities. The civic body has advised residents to plan their daily water requirements accordingly, particularly those dependent entirely on the municipal water network.

Residents have also been cautioned that water supply may take some time to return to normal after the maintenance work is completed. The civic administration has therefore urged citizens to make necessary arrangements beforehand and avoid unnecessary water consumption.

The KDMC has appealed to citizens for cooperation during the shutdown, stating that the maintenance work is necessary to ensure the proper functioning of the water supply infrastructure.

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