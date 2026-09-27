High-Profile Sex Racket Busted In Thane; Mumbai-Based Web Series Actress Arrested, 2 Rescued | Representational Image

Thane: In a major crackdown on human trafficking, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane Crime Branch busted a high-profile prostitution racket in the Wagle Estate area. Police arrested a 26-year-old Mumbai-based actress, known for her work in Hindi web series and Bhojpuri films, for allegedly running a sex racket and soliciting female artists into commercial sex work. During the operation, authorities successfully rescued two female actors who were pushed into the trade.

The action was initiated after the AHTC received specific intelligence that the accused actress was planning to bring women to a bar and restaurant in Wagle Estate for commercial sex work. Acting on the tip-off, officers laid a trap using a decoy customer to contact the suspect. After agreeing to the deal, the actress arrived at the designated location near Wagle Estate with the two victims, where the waiting police team caught her red-handed.

Preliminary investigations reveal that financial distress and a lack of steady acting roles led the actress into operating the illegal network. Police seized cash and mobile phones from the spot, and the two rescued victims were subsequently sent to a shelter home for rehabilitation.

A case has been registered at the Wagle Estate Police Station under the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act (PITA). The police are currently probing the suspect's background and phone records to identify other individuals linked to the racket, while also verifying the specific serials, films, and web series where the involved individuals have previously worked.

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