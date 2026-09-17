MMR Homebuyers Prefer 2BHKs Over Larger Homes, Survey Finds Amid Rising Property Prices | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Homebuyers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continue to show a preference for smaller configurations compared with several other major housing markets, with 2BHKs emerging as the preferred unit size for more than 40% of respondents, according to the Anarock Consumer Sentiment Survey – H1 2026.

MMR buyers prefer smaller homes

The survey, which covered 8,320 respondents aged 23-77 years across 14 cities, found that 39% of respondents in MMR preferred 3BHK homes, the lowest share among the surveyed major markets. At the same time, demand for 1BHK homes remains relatively strong in MMR, highlighting the variation in housing requirements across the region.

At the national level, however, larger homes continue to gain traction. Overall, 48% of respondents preferred 3BHKs, making them the most sought-after configuration, while 2BHKs accounted for 38% of preferences. Demand for 4BHK and larger homes has also increased to nearly 5%, from around 3% in H1 2024.

City-wise housing preferences

"The preference for larger homes is visible across most major markets, although the intensity varies by city," says Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group. "Ahmedabad recorded the highest preference for 3BHK homes at 57%, followed by Chennai and Delhi-NCR at 53% each, and Hyderabad at 52%. Bengaluru records a 46% preference for 3BHKs, while Kolkata stands at 46%. Pune records 47% - and at 39%, MMR has the lowest 3BHK preference among the surveyed cities."

The survey also found that Rs 90 lakh-Rs 1.5 crore has emerged as the most preferred budget segment nationally, accounting for 34% of respondents, followed by homes priced above ₹1.5 crore, preferred by 27%.

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Rising prices influence decisions

For MMR buyers, affordability remains an important consideration amid rising property prices. The survey found that 65% of respondents nationally are at least moderately concerned about the ongoing price rise. However, 44% said they would proceed with their planned purchase, while 38% may delay their decision.

The price escalation is prompting some buyers to alter their plans rather than abandon homeownership. 31% are shifting from buying to renting and 20% are considering peripheral locations, while 43% said their preferences had not changed.

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End-use drives demand

End-use continues to dominate housing demand, with 68% of respondents buying homes for self-use, compared with 32% purchasing for investment.

New projects are also gaining preference, with 34% of respondents opting for new launches, compared with 18% preferring ready-to-move-in homes. Among buyers considering new launches, developer reputation is a key factor, followed by pricing, location and construction quality.

The survey also found that residential real estate remains the preferred investment asset class for 60% of respondents, compared with 20% for stocks, 11% for gold and 9% for fixed deposits.

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