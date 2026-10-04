Uttar Pradesh Gears Up To Become Global Hub For Spice Processing & Exports |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is seeking to expand its footprint in the global spice trade by strengthening processing, trading and export infrastructure, with the state emerging as a major producer of products such as mentha, turmeric, chilli, fennel and coriander.

The sixth edition of the Spices Conference and Expo was organised by CARD in association with the Department of Horticulture, Uttar Pradesh. Horticulture and Agriculture Export Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh was the chief guest at the event.

Addressing the conference, Singh said Uttar Pradesh was rapidly emerging as a hub for spice manufacturing and trading, backed by support from both the state and central governments to expand processing capacity and boost exports.

He said government policies were aimed at improving infrastructure, modernising processing facilities and helping businesses meet quality and export compliance requirements.

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"The state and central regulatory frameworks provide massive leverage to local manufacturers looking to build or scale processing units," Singh said.

The minister also highlighted the SPICED scheme of the Spices Board of India. The scheme, or Sustainability in Spice Sector through Progressive, Innovative and Collaborative Interventions for Export Development, focuses on improving post-harvest quality, supporting Farmer Producer Organisations and expanding India's presence in international spice markets.

Uttar Pradesh has a significant presence in the production and processing of spices and aromatic products. Mentha oil is among the state's major export-oriented products and is used by pharmaceutical, flavour and fragrance industries in international markets, including the United States.

Turmeric and chilli, including processed powders and oleoresins, also have demand in overseas food and retail markets. Seed spices such as fennel and coriander produced in different parts of the state are similarly finding their way into export markets.

The conference also focused on strengthening the trader and exporter value chain. The organisers proposed greater industry support through facilitation centres that can provide businesses with information and technical know-how on processing, compliance, packaging and exports.

The guest of honour at the conference Mukesh Bahadur Singh stressed the need for closer coordination between industry bodies, traders and exporters to help spice businesses access global markets and improve their competitiveness.

The initiative is aimed at addressing gaps in the spice value chain and providing local businesses with greater access to knowledge and institutional support as Uttar Pradesh seeks to increase its share in India's agricultural exports.