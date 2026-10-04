Congress Overhauls Uttar Pradesh Leadership, Bets On Caste Arithmetic Ahead Of 2027 Polls | File Pic

Lucknow: The Congress has replaced Uttar Pradesh president Ajay Rai with Rampur Khas MLA Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, barely five months before the 2027 Assembly elections, signalling a renewed effort to rebuild the party around its traditional Brahmin-Dalit-Muslim-backward caste coalition.

Rai, who had headed the state unit since August 2023, was removed following months of differences with state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam. Saharanpur MP Imran Masood has been appointed working president, while Devendra Nishad and Alok Prasad have been made vice-presidents.

The new team gives the Congress a mix of caste and regional representation. Mishra, a Brahmin and prominent woman leader from eastern Uttar Pradesh, will head the state unit. Masood provides a Muslim face from western UP, while Gautam represents the Dalit outreach. Nishad’s appointment brings representation to the backward classes.

The reshuffle also comes ahead of seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party. Masood has frequently been critical of the SP, and his elevation is being seen within the party as a signal that the Congress wants to negotiate with its ally on a more equal footing.

The decision to remove Rai was not straightforward. He has a political base in eastern Uttar Pradesh and has repeatedly contested Lok Sabha elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi. His Bhumihar background was also considered important in the party’s calculations.

There had been discussions about retaining Rai as state president while appointing two or three working presidents to address organisational concerns. The leadership eventually opted for a change at the top.

The Congress is likely to give Rai an important responsibility in the central organisation. The move could also help the party retain his influence and contain possible resentment among his supporters.

Mishra’s elevation has its own significance. Daughter of veteran Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, she represents the party’s long-standing base in Rampur Khas, a seat held by the Congress since 1980.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also approved the proposal to appoint Chaudhary Virendra Singh as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

According to party sources, differences between Rai and Gautam had intensified over organisational and political issues. Gautam is understood to have submitted a report to the central leadership recommending a change in the state leadership.

Gautam had questioned Rai’s temple visits and argued that the Congress needed a different approach to attract Dalit voters. His camp also complained that Rai was not giving sufficient importance to party workers and organisational leaders.

The differences became visible at a meeting of disgruntled workers on September 23, where Gautam was present but Rai was absent.

The two leaders were also reportedly divided over district appointments, outreach to BSP chief Mayawati and the proposed seat-sharing arrangement with the SP.

The dispute eventually reached the Congress high command. Rai was considered close to organisation general secretary K.C. Venugopal, while Gautam was seen as having Rahul Gandhi’s confidence.

The new leadership now faces the task of reviving the organisation, pacifying disgruntled workers and negotiating a seat-sharing formula with the SP before the 2027 Assembly elections.