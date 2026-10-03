Cross-Border Infiltration & Drug Networks: India Summons Pak Envoy Over Ferozepur Border Clash | File Pic

New Delhi: In a stern diplomatic rebuke, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to register India’s strong protest against ongoing cross-border infiltration and the active role of Pakistani narcotics syndicates along the border.

India also categorically dismissed Pakistan’s "baseless and motivated" allegations concerning a security encounter along the International Border in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector on October 2.

According to Indian authorities, the October 2 incident unfolded after three individuals unlawfully crossed from Pakistan into Indian territory.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel issued multiple formal warnings instructing the intruders to return to the Pakistani side.

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The individuals refused to comply and continued advancing toward the border fence, forcing BSF personnel to open fire to neutralise an imminent security threat.

"The Pakistani side was informed that three individuals infiltrated into Indian territory and despite multiple warnings by BSF to return to Pakistan, continued to move towards the border fence. The BSF was compelled to engage them for posing an imminent security threat. This incident highlights a clear pattern of repeated cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan. Government of Pakistan was urged to investigate these cross-border infiltration, drug smuggling activities and the complicity of Pakistan Border Guarding forces therein, and to take appropriate remedial measures," read the MEA press release.

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The MEA noted that the incident fits a clear and recurring pattern of armed drug smuggling networks operating freely out of Pakistan. During the diplomatic summoning, New Delhi urged the Government of Pakistan to take immediate and concrete corrective measures.

"Pakistan was further urged to ensure respect for the sanctity of the International Border, strictly observe relevant bilateral arrangements, mandate its forces to exercise effective control to prevent unauthorized movement from its side, and take definitive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," added the release.

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