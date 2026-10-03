Social Media Influencer Mad Sandhu Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Amritsar | Video | X @avtarani & @KishorJoshi02

Social media influencer Mad Sandhu, a well-known figure online, was shot at by unidentified assailants in Amritsar, leaving him critically injured. He later succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to a nearby hospital.

A video recorded shortly after the incident has surfaced on social media, showing Sandhu lying injured on the road. His associates, who were present at the scene, immediately rushed to his aid, lifted him and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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Following the incident, a local police team reached the spot after being alerted. The area was cordoned off and an investigation into the shooting was initiated. The identities of the attackers and the motive behind the shooting have not yet been established.