WATCH: Kainchi Dham Sees Flock Of Devotees, Triggers Traffic Gridlock; Tourists And Passengers Stranded |

The arrival of a large number of devotees at the Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Kainchi Dham led to severe traffic congestion on Saturday, leaving passengers, tourists and local residents struggling on the Nainital-Almora highway.

Traffic movement was disrupted from the early morning as vehicles began piling up along the route. Long queues were reported at several points, with vehicles remaining stuck for extended periods and passengers forced to wait inside their cars.

The congestion affected not only private vehicles but also passenger buses, tourist vehicles, two-wheelers and cargo carriers travelling between the Nainital and Almora districts.

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Elderly passengers, children face difficulties

Several travellers reportedly faced difficulties as the traffic remained stationary for hours. With people unable to move forward, many passengers were left without access to food and water during the prolonged wait.

Some travellers eventually abandoned their journeys and turned back after becoming frustrated with the situation.

A woman travelling from the hills towards Haldwani expressed her anger after allegedly being stopped by authorities in the Khairna area. She questioned the decision to halt vehicles despite elderly people and children being among the passengers.

“Elderly people and children are sitting in the vehicles, but no one is concerned,” the woman was heard saying while expressing her frustration over the traffic arrangements.

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Residents question traffic management

The prolonged jam also triggered criticism from local residents and other travellers, who questioned the preparedness of the police and traffic administration to handle the heavy influx of visitors to Kainchi Dham.

The movement of a large number of vehicles through the Sanatorium-Ratighat route reportedly added to the congestion. With traffic continuing to build up, travellers were concerned about the possibility of accidents along the already crowded stretch.

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The Kainchi Dham area attracts a large number of devotees and tourists, particularly during major religious occasions and weekends. The sudden increase in vehicle movement can put additional pressure on the highway, making traffic management a major challenge for authorities.

Passengers stuck in the congestion expressed their displeasure over the arrangements and urged the administration to ensure smoother traffic movement and better management during periods of heavy footfall.