Neem Karoli Baba's TV Show Announced After Hanuman Ansh's ₹410 Crore Box Office Success; Watch Promo

Neem Karoli Baba's TV Show Announced |

The success of Hanuman Ansh has now been followed by a television show based on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba. Titled Neem Karori Baba, the upcoming show will air on Sony Entertainment Television, with episodes also available for streaming on SonyLIV.

The channel unveiled the promo of the show on September 30. The promo hints that the series will explore the spiritual guru’s life and the miraculous stories associated with him. However, the makers are yet to announce the official premiere date.

A voiceover in the promo says, "Jis insaan ki kahaaniyon ne desh ko mantramugdh kar diya, ab saamne aayengi unki zindagi se judi chamatkari gaathayein."

The announcement comes at a time when Hanuman Ansh, which is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, continues its successful theatrical run. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba and Purnima Tiwari as Ram Beti. Chandan K Anand also plays a pivotal role in the film.

Hanuman Ansh was released in theatres on August 7. The film had a slow start at the box office, opening at Rs 10 lakh, but its collections subsequently witnessed a rise. The movie has emerged as one of the surprise successes of 2026.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 2.35 crore on Day 55 of its theatrical run. With this, its India collection reached Rs 314.63 crore, while its worldwide box office collection stood at Rs 410.75 crore.

Following the film’s theatrical success, the makers have also expressed plans to take Hanuman Ansh to international audiences before its OTT release.