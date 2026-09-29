Akshay Kumar To Star In Hanuman Ansh 2? Producer Anupriya Nagar Breaks Silence On Casting Speculation |

Speculation surrounding Akshay Kumar’s possible involvement in Hanuman Ansh 2 has now been addressed by the film’s co-producer Anupriya Nagar. She clarified that the actor is not confirmed to be part of the sequel and said reports suggesting otherwise are false.

Hanuman Ansh Maker Dismisses Rumours Of Akshay Kumar Being A Part Of Sequel

The confusion reportedly began after Anupriya referred to Akshay as her “favourite actor” during a recent interview. When asked whether the actor would be part of Hanuman Ansh 2, she did not give a clear answer, which further fuelled speculation about his possible casting.

However, speaking to Hindustan Times, Anupriya clarified, “I have not said anything regarding Akshay Kumar in Part 2. It's false.” With this clarification, Anupriya has dismissed the ongoing speculation about Akshay’s involvement in Hanuman Ansh 2 and maintained that she has made no such announcement regarding the actor’s casting.

The speculation about Akshay Kumar joining Hanuman Ansh 2 gained momentum after Anupriya Nagar was asked about the actor’s possible appearance in the sequel. After calling Akshay her “favourite actor”, Anupriya responded to the casting question by saying, “Voh Maharaj ji batayenge.” Her cryptic response quickly circulated on social media, with fans interpreting it as a possible indication that Akshay could be part of the second instalment. However, the exchange did not amount to an official casting confirmation.

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a major box-office success despite being made on a modest budget. According to Sacnilk, the devotional drama has earned Rs. 291.53 crore in India net and Rs. 381.35 crore worldwide so far, against a reported budget of Rs. 2 crore. The film was originally envisioned as the first instalment of a trilogy, with director Vishal Chaturvedi confirming that Hanuman Ansh 2 is already in development. The makers are planning two sequels in total, with the three-part franchise set to further explore the spiritual journey at the heart of the story.