'I Just Want To See the Best Version Of You': Akshay Kumar's Fan Leaves Fandom, Pens An Open Letter For Haiwaan Actor

Akshay Kumar's Fan Leaves Fandom | Instagram

Superstar Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. We all know that he has a huge fan following, but a fan of Akshay named Kapil shared an open letter on Sunday informing the actor that he is leaving his fandom. In the letter, Kapil wrote, "Application for Leaving Fandom. Respected Akshay Kumar Sir, With a heavy heart but a clear mind, I am writing to inform you that I am stepping away from the fandom (sic)."

He further revealed that he has taken this decision not because his love, respect or admiration for Akshay has changed, but because he feels that it is the right time for him to focus on his 'own life, priorities and mental peace'. "Going forward, I want to clearly say that in any negative situation, controversy or unwanted discussion related to you, I will not be part of it, and I have nothing to do with it," Kapil further wrote in the letter.

Leaving fandom 🙏🏻



Love you @akshaykumar sir till my last breath pic.twitter.com/s5yVy5rgmT — Kapil`ॐ (@iAKsSaviour) September 13, 2026

He has also written that he wants to see the best version of Akshay, and the actor deserves all the love, respect and happiness in this world. "Even though I am leaving the fandom, I am not leaving as a fan. I will always support you, stand by you and cheer for you in every step of your journey till my last breath. Thank you for everything, Sir. Always your well-wisher," the letter concluded.

Haiwaan Box Office Collection

Akshay's latest release, Haiwaan, in which he has an extended cameo, has failed to get a good response initially. The movie, in two days, has only collected Rs. 5.50 crore net at the box office in India, and the worldwide gross collection is Rs. 8.60 crore.

Haiwaan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Haiwaan 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Haiwaan is not a bad film, but it is also not a great film. If you have watched Oppam, then you might feel the film offers nothing new apart from a few new scenes and different actors. But if you haven't watched Oppam, then you can surely watch Haiwaan once, as you won't be disappointed. It is a treat for Saif's fans, and Akkians will also be happy with this movie, even though Akshay has a small role in it."