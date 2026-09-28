The Vvaan Collects Good Amount During Opening Weekend, Hanuman Ansh Continues To Perform Well At The Box Office |

The Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer collected around ₹33.30 crore in three days. The ratio of business from national multiplexes was average. However, mass circuits rocked. Bihar, Rajasthan and West Bengal saw the film holding steady. If the numbers in Bihar and West Bengal continue through the first week, this film will emerge a hit.

One of the highlights of The Vvaan is the Chhathi Maiya track. It is a soulful, devotional song composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, the current music-flavour in Hindi cinema. The traditional Chhath Puja sequence is getting an emotional response from fans.

Hollywood and Hanuman Ansh still dominate

The re-release, Avengers: Endgame Encore got around ₹22 crore in three days. The recall value of this franchise is so strong and it cleverly prepares ground for the December 18 release, Avengers Doomsday.

While Daayra and Vibe struggled for their existence, Hanuman Ansh has reached around ₹294 crore and Mirzapur: The Movie is at ₹211.53 crore. Resident Evil also ate into the Bollywood pie by notching steady numbers and taking its tally to ₹15.36 crore. Nani-starrer The Paradise has raked in ₹110 crore in the Telugu version in four days. However, in Hindi, it earned merely ₹4.44 crore.