‘Still Hiring?’: Paramvir Beniwal Reveals Earning Over ₹90 Lakh Per Month From One Of His Multiple YouTube Channels After Las Vegas Racist Remarks

‘Still Hiring?’: Paramvir Beniwal Reveals Over ₹3 Lakh YouTube Earnings From One Of His 3 Channels After Las Vegas Racist Remarks |

In his latest video, Indian YouTuber and travel vlogger Paramvir Singh Beniwal revealed how much he earned from YouTube in a single day. His revelation comes shortly after he found himself at the centre of a viral Las Vegas controversy, where a group of livestreamers allegedly mocked him with a 7-Eleven job offer and quoted an hourly wage of $12 (around Rs. 1,150). Paramvir, who described the exchange as rooted in racist stereotypes about Indians, hit back, saying, “You can’t afford me.”

Taking a dig at those who suggested he should work at 7-Eleven, Paramvir addressed his “potential boss” in his latest video and said, “And, to my potential boss, who I believe is also watching this video, that right there is my YouTube revenue from yesterday.” The figure displayed on his screen was $3,158.41 (approximately Rs. 3.03 lakh) for September 4, 2026.

Paramvir further clarified that the amount came from just one of his three YouTube channels. He added, “Trust me, this isn’t even close to what I would make on a really good day. Still hiring?”

If the Rs. 3.03 lakh figure were to be earned consistently every day, it would translate to roughly Rs. 91 lakh over 30 days. However, this is only a hypothetical calculation based on one day's disclosed revenue and should not be treated as his confirmed monthly income. Paramvir also claimed that the amount shown was generated through just one of his three main YouTube channels.

Paramvir has built a sizeable YouTube presence across multiple channels. His main channel, Passenger Paramvir, has around 2.8 million subscribers and features his travel vlogs, experiences and explorations from around the world. He also runs PassengerParamvir Shorts, a dedicated Shorts channel with around 540,000 subscribers, while another channel under his name, Paramvir Singh Beniwal, has around 65,800 subscribers. Together, the channels give Paramvir multiple platforms to publish his travel content and generate revenue from his online presence.