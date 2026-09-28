'Videos Delete Kar Di': Indian YouTuber Paramvir Singh Beniwal Reveals Men Who Made 'Racist' Remarks In Las Vegas Took Down Their Livestreams - VIDEO

'Videos Delete Kar Di': Indian YouTuber Paramvir Beniwal Reveals Men Who Made 'Racist' Remarks In Las Vegas Took Down Their Livestreams - VIDEO | Instagram

Indian YouTuber Paramvir Beniwal recently found himself at the centre of attention after a video from his Las Vegas trip went viral, showing two men livestreaming and making racist remarks about him. Paramvir has now addressed the incident on social media, revealing that the livestreamers have deleted the videos from their platform.

Giving an update on the viral incident, Paramvir said his team informed him that the person involved had removed all the livestream videos from his account. “Baki doston mujhe abhi pata laga hai apni team se ki us ladke ne apne platform se wo sari livestream wali videos, apne account se sari hi videos delete kar di hai,” he said. Paramvir also shared screenshots of the streaming platform showing that the videos had been deleted. He added, “Mujhe lagta hai use andaza ho gaya hai ki usne kya galti ki hai.”

Paramvir also explained that he was initially unaware of how widely the clip had spread on social media. “Mujhe to pata bhi nahi tha wo post social media itna viral ho jayega,” he said, adding that he was in a location with little to no internet connectivity when the video started gaining traction online.

Currently in Alaska, Paramvir said he eventually learnt about the viral clip after people began commenting about the incident on his social media posts. He explained that his travels are centred around discovering different traditions, sports and cultures, while also trying to present a different side of India and Indians to an international audience.

Recounting what happened in Las Vegas, Paramvir claimed that a few people livestreaming on Fremont Street made racist remarks towards him. However, he noted that the situation did not turn physically violent. “Good thing is inhone mujhe physically harm karne ka koshish nahi kiya,” he said.

An Indian YouTuber, Passenger Paramveer, was vlogging in Las Vegas when he encountered a MAGA supporter who appeared to subtly promote racist sentiments against Indians. However, judging by Paramveer’s response, the MAGA guy eventually ran away from the confrontation😭🙈 pic.twitter.com/g9mQve8KgE — Rao A (@ajay26903) September 22, 2026

Paramvir further clarified that he had not intended for the particular clip to go viral and claimed that it was posted on social media by someone else. Speaking about the larger purpose behind his travels, he said, “Main travel karta hoon to ek motive se travel karta hoon. Hamare Indians ka jo ek stereotype bana rakha hai wo nahi hai. Hamlog hamesha chote, kamjor, badboodar aur underconfident nahi hote hain.”

Through his statement, Paramvir addressed the viral controversy while emphasising that his travel content aims to challenge stereotypes about Indians and showcase the country and its people from a different perspective.