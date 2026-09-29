CM Suvendu Adhikari Targets Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of INDIA Bloc Meet, Alleges Links With 'Dimaagi Naxals' | File Pic

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday targeted former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting at the national capital on September 30.

Adhikari targets Banerjee

Adhikari urged the Delhi Police and intelligence agencies to increase surveillance, alleging that the TMC chief has developed close links with ‘Dimaagi Naxals’.

Kolkata, West Bengal: On former CM Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi to attend the INDIA bloc meeting, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari says, "...You are going to plan with the so-called Dimagi Naxals. Everyone knows what a person who raises slogans of 'Azadi' can do. I will ask… pic.twitter.com/koyzucRotG — IANS (@ians_india) September 29, 2026

“She is going to Delhi to hatch a new conspiracy with CPI(M) leaders. She gives chants of ‘Azadi’. Dimaagi Naxals have now become her advisers. She is moving ahead with the Jamaat in one hand and Dimaagi Naxals in the other,” said Adhikari.

Opposition bloc meeting

Notably, the opposition bloc is about to meet at the national capital demanding removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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After reaching Delhi, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Whatever needs to be said, I will say at the meeting. Everyone already knows that our focus is on the Election Commission. This meeting is against the entire software team that, according to us, cheated and betrayed the people. I will place everything that needs to be said before the meeting. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is not Gyanesh; he is ‘Vanish ji, Vanish ji’. You know that I have been calling him ‘Vanish’ from the very beginning,” said Mamata.