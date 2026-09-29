Woman Allegedly Raped, Assaulted At Begusarai Hotel; 1 Arrested, Police Probe Viral Videos | X - afjalrajguru

Patna: In yet another shocking incident exposing chinks in the safety of girls and women in Bihar, a woman was allegedly held captive, brutally assaulted and raped at a well-known hotel in Begusarai.

Videos of assault surface

Three videos of the assault have surfaced, purportedly showing the accused grabbing her hair and beating the woman with shoes, slippers, kicks and punches. In the video, the victim is seen pleading for mercy while the accused, identified as Rohit Kumar, allegedly continues the assault. He reportedly placed his mobile phone on a table to record the heart-wrenching incident. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday at the hotel located along National Highway 31 under Town police station limits last Sunday.

This is from #बेगूसराय Bihar.



Ek ladke ne begusarai ki ek hotel me ladki ke sath maar - pitt ki uss ke baar uss ka r**p kiya.#Bihar #Begusarai #Biharpolice pic.twitter.com/lR7DHOSZ6Y — Monu Singh jadoun ( Trader ) (@monujadoun69490) September 29, 2026

Victim taken to hotel

The victim was reportedly on her way when her neighbour, Vikram Kumar Sahni, met her and cajoled her into sitting on his motorcycle under the guise of giving her a lift. Vikram took her to Alka Cinema, where another accused, Rohit Kumar, was waiting. Rohit allegedly took her to the hotel on the pretext of a conversation, forcibly confined her in a room and assaulted her.

Begusarai Town police station SHO Satish Kumar Himanshu said that the victim's family registered an FIR in this connection on Monday. While Rohit Kumar, a resident of the Bhagwanpur police station area, has been named in the case, another man has also been named in the FIR, the SHO added.

Police investigation underway

Begusarai SP Maneesh said Vikram Sahni had been arrested following the woman's complaint. The victim alleged that she was raped after being threatened with a weapon and that her video was circulated on social media and WhatsApp groups. She also alleged an attempt on her life.

Police have registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act. An FSL team collected evidence from the crime scene, while the victim underwent a medical examination at Sadar Hospital.

Police are conducting raids to arrest other accused and examining the hotel's register, CCTV footage and staff statements to ascertain whether there was any negligence on the part of the hotel management.

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Political reaction

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the incident, alleging that law and order had collapsed in Bihar and that criminals had been emboldened under the present dispensation headed by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the incident.

Several videos showing ruffians assaulting and molesting girls, emanating from Bihar's various districts, have gone viral on social media in the recent past.