Nashik: Official Website For 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Goes Live, Offers Pilgrim Information | Sourced

Nashik: Pilgrims planning to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh can now access an official digital platform for information on the event, with the Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) making its website live following its unveiling during the Dhwajarohan ceremony on Oct 31.

The website, https://simhasthamahakumbh.maharashtra.gov.in, is envisaged as a central source of verified information for pilgrims, visitors and other stakeholders involved in preparations for the religious gathering.

The portal will provide information on important bathing dates and timings, official announcements, religious sites, travel options, transport arrangements and facilities for pilgrims. Details related to drinking water, sanitation, medical assistance, accommodation and parking, along with safety advisories and emergency contacts, are also part of the information framework being developed.

The website will be expanded in phases, with additional features, real-time updates and system integrations introduced progressively as preparations advance. The platform aims to make information related to the event and arrangements across Nashik and Trimbakeshwar accessible through a single official source.

As preparations gather pace, the portal is expected to serve as an important digital resource for pilgrims planning their visit, as well as for government agencies, service providers and other organisations involved in conducting the Simhastha Kumbh.

Official website: https://simhasthamahakumbh.maharashtra.gov.in