Nashik: Land Records Deputy Superintendent Caught In ACB Trap For Demanding ₹500 Bribe | AI

Nashik: The Nashik Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught Devendra Madhukar Bhavsar (51), Deputy Superintendent of the Land Records Office in Satana, in a trap for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹500 to register an inherited property in the complainant's name. A case has been registered against him at Satana Police Station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The 48-year-old complainant's father owned a house bearing Survey No. 199 in the Nehru Road-Court Galli area of Satana city. The complainant had approached the Land Records Office to get the house registered in his name through inheritance.

Deputy Superintendent Devendra Bhavsar allegedly demanded ₹500 to facilitate the process, following which the complainant approached the ACB.

According to the complaint, the ACB verified the alleged bribe demand in the presence of independent witnesses. After confirming the demand, officials laid a trap at the Land Records Office and took Bhavsar into custody.

The Nashik ACB conducted the operation under the guidance of Police Inspector Vikas Shivaji Londhe.

The incident has triggered widespread discussion, as an official entrusted with facilitating government services allegedly demanded a bribe for a routine property-related process.