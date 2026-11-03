Nashik: Diwali Rush Pushes Private Bus Fares Up By 40%, Bookings Gather Pace | AI

Nashik: With Diwali approaching, people have begun heading back to their hometowns. Those living away from home for work, business or education are setting off to celebrate the festival with their families. Securing tickets has become difficult, prompting many to plan ahead and book seats with private travel operators. Consequently, 40% of the seats on private luxury buses for the Diwali season have already been booked.

In response to rising demand, private bus operators have increased ticket prices by 30% to 40%. As a result, passengers will have to pay more to travel home this year. With schools, colleges and private offices set to close for the holidays in the next two days, the number of travellers is expected to increase further.

There is a particular rush among Nashik residents living in Pune and Mumbai for work or education to return home. Meanwhile, crowds have begun to swell at state transport (ST) bus stands and railway stations. Currently, about 20% to 25% of travellers have already begun their journeys, with the peak rush expected by Wednesday or Thursday.

High Demand for Private Travel Services

Many Nashik residents live in Pune or Mumbai for employment or education, while people from those cities also reside in Nashik for similar reasons. The Diwali holidays have triggered a scramble for tickets, leading to high demand for private buses, ST buses and trains on the Nashik-Pune and Nashik-Mumbai routes.

Ticket Price Hike Hits Passengers' Pockets

With passenger numbers rising during the Diwali season, ticket prices for private travel services have increased by 30% to 40%. As demand is expected to surge further during the holiday period, passengers will likely have to shell out even more. Given the strong response to bookings, the Diwali season is proving to be highly profitable for travel operators.

25% of Passengers Have Already Begun Their Journeys

To avoid the last-minute rush, many passengers have already started their journeys. So far, about 20% to 25% of passengers have left for their hometowns. The number of remaining travellers is expected to rise from Wednesday or Thursday, and crowds have already begun to build up at ST bus stands and railway stations.