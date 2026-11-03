Nashik: Over ₹20 Crore Spent On Simhastha Flag-Hoisting Ceremony; ₹2.47 Crore Helipads Remain Unused | Sourced

Nashik: More than ₹20 crore is estimated to have been spent on the historic flag-hoisting ceremony marking the commencement of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The grand ceremony was held on Oct 31 in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, prominent dignitaries and mahants representing the 13 akhadas. Religious flag-hoisting ceremonies at Ramkund in Nashik and Kushavart Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar, along with Godavari Maha Aarti and a collective Shankhnaad, marked the auspicious beginning of the Simhastha celebrations. Various government departments incurred substantial expenditure to organise the event on a grand scale.

₹11.13 Crore for Stages and Barricading

The Public Works Department reportedly obtained administrative approval for expenditure of ₹11.13 crore towards VIP stages, barricading, tent arrangements and other facilities at Ramkund and Kushavart Tirtha. Temporary electrification for the flag-hoisting ceremony, Godavari Maha Aarti and Shankhnaad programmes at Ramkund reportedly cost approximately ₹2.05 crore. Another ₹74.50 lakh was spent on electrification at Kushavart Tirtha and the new ghat area in Trimbakeshwar. Attractive illumination arrangements were also made at temples and surrounding areas in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

Read Also Nashik Onion Traders to Benefit As Railways Cut Chargeable Weight For Freight Wagons

₹2.47 Crore for Helipads, President Travels by Road

For the convenience and security of VVIPs, the Public Works Department reportedly constructed three helipads in Trimbakeshwar at an estimated cost of ₹2.47 crore. The arrangements were made considering the possibility of President Droupadi Murmu travelling from Nashik to Trimbakeshwar by helicopter. However, following a last-minute change in travel arrangements, the President and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis travelled by road. Consequently, the helipads constructed at a cost of ₹2.47 crore remained unused during the ceremony, triggering discussions over the expenditure.

NMC and Highways Authority Also Incur Expenditure

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), National Highways Authority and other departments also incurred expenditure on various arrangements in view of the President's visit and the movement of other VVIPs. Road repairs, beautification of junctions, sanitation and other civic facilities were undertaken on a war footing along the route. Considering the expenditure incurred collectively by different government departments, the total cost of the flag-hoisting ceremony is estimated to have exceeded ₹20 crore.

Financial Transparency Under Scrutiny

Reports indicate that several expenditure proposals for organising the ceremony were approved on an urgent basis. This has raised questions regarding technical scrutiny, administrative approvals and the actual expenditure incurred. With development projects worth thousands of crore being planned and executed for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, citizens are keen to know the detailed financial statement of the inaugural ceremony. While the religious significance and historical importance of the event remain unquestionable, transparency and accountability in the utilisation of public funds have also emerged as important concerns.