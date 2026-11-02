Nashik: KTHM College Girls’ U-19 Cricket Team Wins Divisional Title, Qualifies For State Tournament

Nashik: The KTHM College girls' cricket team secured first place in the divisional-level Under-19 tournament held in Jalgaon, qualifying for the state-level school cricket tournament in Ratnagiri.

In the semi-finals, KTHM College defeated Jalgaon Rural before registering a victory over Nandurbar in the final to clinch the divisional championship.

The state-level tournament was scheduled to be held in Ratnagiri from Oct 24 to 27.

Winning Team

The winning team comprises Siddhi Pingale (captain), Kartiki Gaikwad, Dhanashri Kakad, Madhura Dayma, Shraddha Ingole, Janhavi Jadhav, Anvisha Sapkale, Nidhi Vanvari, Shravani Kale, Gauri Ahire, Anushka Sonawane, Dnyaneshwari Gholap, Kaveri Sawant, Arya Gujarathi, Deepashri Gavhane and Bhumi Jeughale.

All 16 players qualified for the state-level tournament.

College Officials Congratulate Players

The players were congratulated by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj general secretary Nitin Thakare, along with other office-bearers and directors of the institution.

Education Officer Nitin Jadhav, Principal Kalpana Ahire, Vice-Principals KS Shinde and Vasant Boraste, Head of Department Kiran Redgaonkar, Prakash Thorat and Kailas Kalamkar also congratulated the team.

The players received guidance from sports teachers Hemant Patil, Avinash Kadam, Ganpat Aher, Sagar Kadlag and Uddhav Derle.