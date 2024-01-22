 OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal Joins Pran Pratishtha Ceremony At Ram Temple, Shares Traditional Attire Provided By Family In Ayodhya
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal |

As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya takes place today, Ritesh Agarwal, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OYO, will also be attending the ceremony.

He shared the updates on X (Formerly Twitter), expressing his intent to keep people updated about the proceedings and the significant 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In a post on X, he mentioned leaving early for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in traditional attire provided by a family connected to Ayodhya. Expressing honor to join devotees from across the globe, Agarwal described the indescribable experience of being in close proximity to the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. The OYOpreneur looked forward to celebrating this momentous occasion and concluded with a resounding "Jai Shree Ram."

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Wishes, Messages & Videos To Share On This Auspicious Day
article-image

He also wrote while sharing a video on X, "Shortly the gates will open and we will all enter the temple. It's an architectural marvel to see the temple up close and artisans all over the country have contributed to building this structure from the ground up"

He posted a video on X to express the excitement and devotion he witnessed among the devotees during a nighttime tour of the beautifully lit city. Agarwal highlighted the warmth and hospitality of Ayodhya, emphasizing it as an unforgettable experience.

Prior to this, Agarwal also visited the Puri Jagannath Temple, kicking off his holy week. Hailing from Odisha, Agarwal expressed his desire to commence the "holy week" with the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

"Kickstarting this holy week with a visit to the Puri Jagannath Temple. Next stop is Ayodhya. I will be sharing more updates along the way. Jai Jagannath," Aggarwal wrote on X.

