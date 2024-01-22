Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Wishes, Messages & Videos To Share On This Auspicious Day

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Wishes | PTI

The historic day of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha has arrived. The occasion is seeing celebrations not only in India, but also across the globe where people are worshipping Lord Ram and extending greetings on the big day. As you involve in the festival spirit and the holy chant "Jai Shree Ram" echoes around you, share these messages and wishes with fellow devotees.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Wishes & Greetings

May the divine presence of Lord Ram bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life on this auspicious day of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Thank you to khotastanis, tandoori bhindi followers and left-liberals for opening my eyes towards my heritage and my lineage and how my Gurus praised Maryada Purushottam himself



The day has come for Bhagwan Shri Ram to return to Ayodhya



Jai Shri Ram!!!! pic.twitter.com/64Ij6E6mnz — Jashan Jeet Singh (@pathofwisdom07) January 21, 2024

As the Ram Mandir is consecrated, may it be a symbol of unity, strength, and devotion for all. Happy Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

On this landmark event happening today, let us celebrate the triumph of righteousness and the spirit of unity. May Lord Ram bless us all

This is a feeling of everyone of us who can't be in Ayodhya 🙏❤️🚩 pic.twitter.com/IbcmCXz9D0 — Ganesh Shelke (@ganeshshelke272) January 22, 2024

On this auspicious day, let's remember every person who worked towards this dream becoming a reality today. May Lord Ram bless them and their families as he showers blessings on us.

Jai Shree Ram! May our bhakti for Lord Ram stay strong through ups and downs of life.

Rama Temple Consecration at Ayodhya – Celebrations Begin at Isha Yoga Center



Celebrations have commenced at the Isha Yoga Center for the much-awaited consecration of the Rama temple in Ayodhya on 22 January.#ram #ayodhya #adiyogi pic.twitter.com/7TKWmcNRRG — Isha Foundation (@ishafoundation) January 21, 2024

May the divine presence of Lord Ram fill your life with peace, prosperity, and happiness. Best wishes on this day of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

On this sacred occasion, let's light up our hearts by chanting the holy names of Lord Ram. Ram Siya Ram, Siya Ram, Jai Jai Ram!