Orient Electric Q2 FY27 PAT Rises 124.4% To ₹27 Crore, Revenue Up 25.2%

Orient Electric |

Mumbai: Orient Electric Limited on Thursday announced its financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of financial year 2026-27, with PAT reaching ₹27.1 crore. This marks a substantial increase from ₹12.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Growth

The company's revenue for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹879.3 crore, up from ₹702.6 crore in Q2 FY26. This represents a year-on-year growth of 25.2%.

EBITDA Performance

EBITDA for the quarter grew by 49.7% to ₹56.8 crore, compared to ₹37.9 crore in Q2 FY26. The EBITDA margin improved to 6.5%, an expansion of 106 basis points year-on-year.

Management Commentary

Ravindra Singh Negi, Managing Director and CEO, Orient Electric, stated that the company delivered a strong performance despite inflationary pressures. Negi noted gains in market share and improved EBITDA margins.

Business Segments

The Electrical Consumer Durables business continued to show momentum, driven by new product launches in BLDC Fans and Consumer Lighting. The company's BLDC fan portfolio recorded a 26% growth.

Emerging Categories

Emerging categories such as Switches, Switchgear and Wires also outperformed the industry. These categories contributed to strengthening portfolio growth.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, Orient Electric reported a revenue of ₹1,829.1 crore, a 24.3% increase from ₹1,471.7 crore in H1 FY26. PAT for the half-year was ₹58.5 crore, up 97.9% from ₹29.6 crore in the previous year.

Investor and Media Contacts

Sambhav Jain handles investor relations, while Garima Arora is the contact for corporate communications. Snigdha Sidhra from Burson: PR Agency can be reached for media queries.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.