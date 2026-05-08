Orient Electric Q4 Profit Rises 29% To ₹40 Crore As Revenue Climbs To ₹948 Crore

Orient Electric posted a strong fourth-quarter performance in FY26 with revenue and profit growing on the back of improved demand across electrical consumer durables and lighting products. |

Mumbai: Orient Electric Limited reported a 28.9 percent rise in consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, with net profit increasing to Rupees 40.28 crore from Rupees 31.26 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rupees 948.25 crore compared with Rupees 861.85 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a year-on-year increase of around 10 percent. Total income for Q4 FY26 rose to Rupees 951.72 crore from Rupees 865.34 crore in the same period last year.

Profit before tax for the quarter came in at Rupees 54.39 crore against Rupees 42.14 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue improved from Rupees 906.45 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while quarterly profit after tax rose from Rupees 25.98 crore. Basic earnings per share increased to Rupees 1.89 during Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 1.46 in Q4 FY25.

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FY26 Performance Remains Steady

For the full financial year FY26, Orient Electric reported revenue from operations of Rupees 3,326.39 crore, up from Rupees 3,093.68 crore in FY25. Annual profit after tax increased to Rupees 95.84 crore from Rupees 83.21 crore in the previous financial year, while profit before tax rose to Rupees 129.29 crore from Rupees 112.25 crore. Total comprehensive income for FY26 stood at Rupees 96.08 crore compared with Rupees 83.77 crore in the previous year.

The company’s Electrical Consumer Durables business remained its largest revenue contributor during the quarter, generating Rupees 661.14 crore in revenue, while the Lighting and Switchgear segment contributed Rupees 287.11 crore. Segment profit before interest and tax stood at Rupees 75.41 crore for Electrical Consumer Durables and Rupees 40.38 crore for Lighting and Switchgear during the quarter.

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Exceptional Item And Dividend Announcement

During the quarter, Orient Electric recognised an exceptional loss of Rupees 1.51 crore linked to the write-down of certain capital assets following the consolidation of manufacturing facilities at Noida. In the previous quarter, the company had recognised an exceptional item of Rupees 8.65 crore associated with the implementation impact of the new labour codes.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 0.75 per equity share for FY26. Including the interim dividend of Rupees 0.75 per share declared earlier during the year, the total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rupees 1.50 per equity share of face value Rupees 1 each.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on Orient Electric Limited’s audited Q4 FY26 financial disclosures and r