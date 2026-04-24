Tata Elxsi, JSW Motors Forge Strategic Partnership To Build EV Tech Hub In Pune

JSW Motors and Tata Elxsi signed a Memorandum of Understanding on April 24, 2026, to establish the JNEXT technology center in Pune. |

Pune: India’s push toward connected and electric mobility is getting a fresh boost as JSW Motors teams up with Tata Elxsi to build a dedicated technology hub aimed at next-generation vehicles.

Building Innovation Hub

The two companies will jointly set up the JNEXT – JSW NextGen Technology Center in Pune as a strategic engineering base. According to the press release, the facility will focus on software-defined and AI-powered mobility solutions. The move signals a clear shift toward integrating digital intelligence into vehicle development while strengthening India’s role in advanced automotive engineering.

Expanding Tech Capabilities

Tata Elxsi will take charge of delivering a connected vehicle platform along with a unified customer experience app for JSW Motors’ upcoming models. Its role spans the entire lifecycle—from concept and integration to production and after-sales support. The partnership also brings capabilities in cloud systems, over-the-air updates, cybersecurity, and digital twin technologies, reflecting the increasing complexity of modern vehicles.

Driving Strategic Alignment

Ranjan Nayak, CEO of JSW Motors, indicated the collaboration is central to building a technology-led mobility ecosystem rooted in India but globally competitive. He emphasized that Tata Elxsi’s expertise in software-defined vehicles, electrification, and advanced driver assistance systems will help accelerate timelines while improving quality and safety standards.

Strengthening Future Roadmap

The alliance also extends into intelligent diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and performance optimization systems aligned with global automotive standards. Tata Elxsi plans to leverage its proprietary platforms and engineering strengths to deliver scalable, cloud-native solutions, reinforcing both companies’ focus on innovation and localisation.

The partnership highlights a broader industry shift where software and data are becoming as critical as hardware in vehicle development. By combining manufacturing ambition with digital engineering capabilities, JSW Motors and Tata Elxsi are positioning themselves to play a larger role in India’s transition to clean, connected mobility.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information provided in the referenced corporate press release and does not include external reporting or independent verification.