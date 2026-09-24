Make Your Next Laptop Upgrade Affordable With Bajaj Finance Consumer Durable Loan | File photo

Buying a new laptop starts with understanding what you need it to handle every day, because each task puts different demands on the hardware. If your routine involves spreadsheets, presentations, coding, and heavy multitasking, an Intel Core, Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen processor with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD can keep applications responsive and switching between tasks smooth. Move into gaming or video editing, and features such as NVIDIA GeForce or AMD Radeon dedicated graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 120Hz or higher display become more relevant. If you regularly carry your laptop to college or work, a lightweight design, long battery life, Wi-Fi 6, and USB-C charging can make everyday use more convenient. As these specifications increase, however, the laptop that properly fits your needs may also move into a higher price range.

That is where a consumer durable loan can make the purchase easier to plan. Instead of paying the entire amount upfront or compromising on specifications you genuinely need, the Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan lets you spread the cost through Easy EMIs. You can get financing of up to Rs. 5,00,000, choose a repayment tenure from 3 to 60 months, and check your eligibility online before visiting a partner store. Zero down payment is also available on select models, subject to eligibility.

What should you look for when buying a new laptop?

A long specification sheet does not necessarily mean a laptop will suit you better. Focus on features that make a practical difference to what you do every day.

· Processor: Check the exact Intel Core, Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen, or other processor model rather than relying only on labels such as Core i5 or Ryzen 5. The processor affects everyday responsiveness, multitasking, and demanding workloads.

· RAM: 8GB RAM can cover many everyday computing needs, while 16GB or more gives you additional room for multitasking, coding, gaming, editing, and creative applications.

· SSD storage: A 512GB SSD provides useful space for everyday applications and files, while 1TB may be more practical if you store games, videos, photographs, or large project files.

· Graphics: Integrated graphics can handle everyday computing, while dedicated NVIDIA GeForce graphics are useful for gaming, video editing, 3D work, and other graphics-intensive applications.

· Display: Consider screen size, resolution, panel type, brightness, and refresh rate. A 60Hz display may be sufficient for everyday work, while higher refresh rates can provide smoother motion for gaming and other visual applications.

· Portability: If your laptop regularly travels between home, college, office, or meetings, compare its screen size, weight, battery capacity, and charging requirements alongside performance.

Which laptop specifications suit your everyday needs?

A laptop for presentations, browsing, and video calls does not need the same hardware as one used for gaming or editing. Starting with your main use can help you decide which specifications deserve more of your budget.

Which laptops can you explore in India in 2026?

Compare popular laptops in India across processors, RAM, storage, display, and performance to find a configuration that matches your work, gaming, and everyday needs.

Disclaimer: The features, configurations, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, visit the official brand website or a Bajaj Finance partner store.

Limited-time offers on electronics

Bajaj Finance is running a limited-time offer on select purchases:

How to buy a new laptop with the Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan?

The Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan lets you purchase laptops on EMI without paying the full cost upfront. You can apply online for a consumer durable loan, check your eligibility before visiting a partner store, and then choose a laptop based on performance, portability, and features.

1. Choose your laptop online: Compare models by processor type (Intel/AMD), RAM, storage (SSD/HDD), graphics card, display resolution, battery backup, and portability features.

2. Check your eligibility: Visit the Easy EMI Loan page, enter your mobile number, complete OTP verification, and provide basic KYC details.

3. Check your available limit: Review the financing amount you are eligible for before heading to a partner store.

4. Visit a partner store: Explore shortlisted laptops in person, check build quality, keyboard comfort, display clarity, and availability.

5. Choose your EMI plan: Select a repayment tenure from 3 to 60 months, complete the required process, and purchase your preferred laptop on Easy EMIs.

Whether you prioritise performance for gaming, design, long battery life for travel, or lightweight portability for work, compare the features you will use most before choosing your laptop.