 Orient Electric Net Profit Doubles Sequentially To ₹26 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 29% To ₹906 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOrient Electric Net Profit Doubles Sequentially To ₹26 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 29% To ₹906 Crore

Orient Electric Net Profit Doubles Sequentially To ₹26 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 29% To ₹906 Crore

Orient Electric Ltd posted a 115% quarter-on-quarter rise in consolidated net profit to ₹25.98 crore in Q3 FY26, aided by strong festive demand and cost control. Revenue grew 29% QoQ to ₹906.45 crore, driven by Electrical Consumer Durables. EBITDA margins improved despite higher expenses, while EPS rose to ₹1.22. The board announced an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per share.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Orient Electric Net Profit Doubles Sequentially To ₹26 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 29% To ₹906 Crore |

Mumbai: Orient Electric Ltd reported a 115% quarter-on-quarter jump in consolidated net profit to ₹25.98 crore in Q3 FY26, as revenue from operations surged 29% to ₹906.45 crore. Compared to ₹12.06 crore profit in Q2 and ₹27.17 crore in Q3 FY25, the company’s performance reflects a strong festive demand rebound and cost control measures aiding profitability.

Double-digit revenue growth lifts quarterly profits

Orient Electric’s revenue rose to ₹906.45 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹702.61 crore in Q2 and ₹816.82 crore in the same quarter last year. Net profit improved sharply on a sequential basis, rising to ₹25.98 crore from ₹12.06 crore, though slightly lower than ₹27.17 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income stood at ₹908.01 crore, registering an 11% YoY and 29% QoQ increase, largely attributed to a strong uptick in festive and seasonal product categories.

Operating efficiency and festive momentum drive margins

FPJ Shorts
VCCCI Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2026 Presented By JK Tyre - A Centenary Tribute To 100 Years Of The Rolls-Royce Phantom
VCCCI Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2026 Presented By JK Tyre - A Centenary Tribute To 100 Years Of The Rolls-Royce Phantom
'Air Shows Are Free For All': Indian Air Force Issues Clarification Amid Entry Fee Controversy
'Air Shows Are Free For All': Indian Air Force Issues Clarification Amid Entry Fee Controversy
Rimi Sen's Unbelievable Transformation, '1.5 Kg Plastic,' Say Fans Who Can't Recognise Her; Actress Lists Down Treatments She Underwent
Rimi Sen's Unbelievable Transformation, '1.5 Kg Plastic,' Say Fans Who Can't Recognise Her; Actress Lists Down Treatments She Underwent
Union Budget 2026: NAREDCO Seeks Industry Status For Real Estate, Higher Home Loan Interest Deduction
Union Budget 2026: NAREDCO Seeks Industry Status For Real Estate, Higher Home Loan Interest Deduction

Total expenses increased by 25.5% sequentially to ₹864.42 crore, keeping pace with top-line growth. Cost of materials and traded goods accounted for over ₹600 crore of spend, while employee expenses remained flat. EBITDA gains were aided by margin expansion and inventory leverage. EPS improved to ₹1.22 from ₹0.57 in Q2, with depreciation and finance costs holding steady. A one-time exceptional cost of ₹8.65 crore was recorded due to Labour Code-related adjustments.

Read Also
Sensex Jumps 557 Points, Nifty Tops 25,300, Markets Rally As US Eases Tariff Threat Over Greenland
article-image

Also Watch:

Product mix, market traction support Q3 gains

Management attributed the Q3 gains to improved channel throughput during the festive period, strong sales in Electrical Consumer Durables, and stable performance in Lighting & Switchgear. Segment revenue for Electrical Consumer Durables rose to ₹646.72 crore, up from ₹440.91 crore in Q2. The Board declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per share for FY26.

Nine-month performance sees steady growth

For the nine months ended December 2025, Orient Electric posted ₹2,378.14 crore in operational revenue and ₹55.56 crore in net profit, compared to ₹2,231.83 crore and ₹51.95 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company has received favorable GST rulings in two states and a rectification order reducing a prior ₹51.6 crore demand to nearly nil, reflecting positive regulatory developments.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q3 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Budget 2026: NAREDCO Seeks Industry Status For Real Estate, Higher Home Loan Interest...
Union Budget 2026: NAREDCO Seeks Industry Status For Real Estate, Higher Home Loan Interest...
Walmart To Trim Stake, Tiger Global And Microsoft To Exit Through PhonePe’s USD 1.5 Billion IPO
Walmart To Trim Stake, Tiger Global And Microsoft To Exit Through PhonePe’s USD 1.5 Billion IPO
Orient Electric Net Profit Doubles Sequentially To ₹26 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 29% To...
Orient Electric Net Profit Doubles Sequentially To ₹26 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 29% To...
Godrej Housing Finance Q3 Net Profit Slips To ₹19.6 Crore, Revenue Grows 3.8% QoQ To ₹200 Crore
Godrej Housing Finance Q3 Net Profit Slips To ₹19.6 Crore, Revenue Grows 3.8% QoQ To ₹200 Crore
V-Mart Swings To ₹88 Crore Profit In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 40% QoQ To ₹1,126 Crore
V-Mart Swings To ₹88 Crore Profit In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 40% QoQ To ₹1,126 Crore