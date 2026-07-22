Orient Electric Reports Q1 FY27 Profit Of ₹31.49 Crore, Revenue At ₹949.76 Crore

Mumbai: Orient Electric Limited reported a standalone net profit of ₹31.49 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, a decrease from ₹40.28 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26) and an increase from ₹17.52 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY26).

Financial Performance

The company's revenue from operations reached ₹949.76 crore for Q1 FY27, compared to ₹948.25 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹769.08 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income for the quarter was ₹954.12 crore, up from ₹771.56 crore in Q1 FY26.

Expenses and Exceptional Items

Total expenses for the quarter amounted to ₹907.70 crore, a slight increase from ₹895.82 crore in Q4 FY26. The company recognised an exceptional loss of ₹3.96 crore for Q1 FY27, compared to ₹1.51 crore in the preceding quarter, arising from the write-down of capital assets.

Segment Results

Electrical Consumer Durables segment revenue was ₹668.74 crore, while Lighting & Switchgear contributed ₹281.02 crore. Segment results (profit before interest and tax) for Electrical Consumer Durables stood at ₹58.26 crore, and for Lighting & Switchgear, it was ₹42.12 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹1.48, compared to ₹1.89 in the preceding quarter and ₹0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The Board of Directors reviewed and approved the unaudited financial results on 22 July 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.