Oracle Financial Services Software Allotts 6,776 Shares As ESOPs | Image: Oracle (Representative)

Oracle Financial Services Software on Wednesday allotted 6,776 shares of Rs 5 each to eligible employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were given under Employees Stock Option Scheme 2011 and OFSS Stock Plan 2014.

These shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Post the allotment the paid up capital of the company has increased to Rs 43,24,92,045 divided into 86,498,409 shares with a face value of Rs 5 each.

Oracle Financial Services Software shares

The shares of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited on Wednesday afternoon at 12:02 pm IST were trading at Rs 3,907.70, down by 0.23 per cent.

