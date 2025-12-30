 Delhi HC Rejects Canadian NRI’s Plea, Upholds ITR Filing Deadline
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDelhi HC Rejects Canadian NRI’s Plea, Upholds ITR Filing Deadline

Delhi HC Rejects Canadian NRI’s Plea, Upholds ITR Filing Deadline

The Delhi High Court dismissed a Canadian NRI’s petition seeking condonation of the delay in filing his Income Tax Return for AY 2020–21. Citing health issues, COVID-19 restrictions, and ignorance of the law, the petitioner’s plea was rejected. The court reaffirmed that “ignorance of law is no excuse” and condonation under Section 119(2)(b) applies only in cases of genuine hardship.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by a Canada-based non-resident Indian seeking condonation of delay in filing his Income Tax Return (ITR) for the assessment year 2020–21. The petitioner, a Canadian citizen residing in British Columbia, had pleaded ignorance of Indian tax laws, health issues, and Covid-related travel restrictions as reasons for not filing the return in time, even though he had earned income from the sale of immovable property in India as well as bank interest during the relevant year.

A bench of Justices V. Kameswar Rao and Vinod Kumar ruled that no case of “genuine hardship” was made out under Section 119(2)(b) of the Income Tax Act, and upheld the order of the Commissioner of Income Tax, International Taxation, which rejected the petitioner’s application for condonation of delay. "There is no cavil that the Income Tax Return (ITR) of which condonation of delay is sought is relatable to the Assessment Year 2020–21,” observed the Justice Rao-led Bench, adding that the application was filed in June 2025.

Read Also
GST Council Weighs 5% Tax Cut On Air, Water Purifiers To Boost Affordability
article-image

Rejecting the plea, the Delhi High Court reiterated the settled principle that "ignorance of law is no excuse", observing that statutory timelines under the Income Tax Act cannot be diluted on vague or general grounds. "Statutory limits fixed have to be adhered to as it ensures timely completion of assessments and extension of time cannot be claimed as vested right on mere asking," the order stated.

The Justice Rao-led Bench said the tax authority had given "clear and cogent reasons" for concluding that the petitioner failed to establish any extraordinary circumstance warranting condonation. Concurring with the impugned order, the Delhi High Court held that "the power of condonation under Section 119(2)(b) can be exercised only in cases of genuine hardship and extraordinary circumstances". "We concur with the view taken by the officer in the impugned order and find no reason to interfere with the same. Being bereft of any merits, the petition is dismissed," it said.

FPJ Shorts
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal

India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal

Construction Equipment Firm Escorts Kubota Hit With ₹3.4 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra Tax...

Construction Equipment Firm Escorts Kubota Hit With ₹3.4 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra Tax...

PM Modi Credits Steady Reforms For India’s Credible, Stable Growth Story

PM Modi Credits Steady Reforms For India’s Credible, Stable Growth Story

Blinkit CFO Vipin Kapooria Resigns Amid Intensifying E-Commerce Competition

Blinkit CFO Vipin Kapooria Resigns Amid Intensifying E-Commerce Competition

Anand Mahindra Discovers Hidden Vinyl Haven In Kochi: Calls It A 'Best Kept Secret & Celebrates...

Anand Mahindra Discovers Hidden Vinyl Haven In Kochi: Calls It A 'Best Kept Secret & Celebrates...