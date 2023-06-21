 Oracle Financial Services Allots 1,990 Equity Shares As ESOP
The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 5 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Oracle Financial Services Allots 1,990 Equity Shares As ESOP | Image: Oracle (Representative)

Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) on Wednesday announced the allotment of 1,990 equity shares to employees as stock option under r the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2011 and OFSS Stock Plan 2014, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company increased to Rs. 432,458,165 divided into 86,491,633 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Shares

The shares of OFSS on Wednesday at 11:39 am IST were at Rs 3,896.55, down by 0.39 percent.

