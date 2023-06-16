 Tech Layoffs: Oracle Cuts Hundreds Of Workers, Cancels Job offers In Health Units
Tech Layoffs: Oracle Cuts Hundreds Of Workers, Cancels Job offers In Health Units

The report adds that Oracle's health unit includes electronic medical records firm Cerner which it acquired for $28.3 billion, in December 2021.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
American software company Oracle layoffs 2023 are here once again but this time affecting its health unit, according to a report by Insider.

The report adds that Oracle's health unit includes electronic medical records firm Cerner which it acquired for $28.3 billion, in December last year.

These Layoffs at Oracle were largely due to Cerner's challenged work with the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Cerner's troubled partnership with the US Department for Veterans could be related to the layoffs in the health division.

People affected by this round of oracle layoffs, like many other companies , will receive severance pay equal to four weeks, plus one additional week for every year of service and a payout of vacation days, according to the report.

However, the company is yet to comment on these job cuts officially. 

Oracle Corp Shares

The shares of Oracle Corp on June 15 at 7:59 pm GMT-4 were at 126.55 USD.

Birlasoft introduced bCloud+ to enable JD Edwards workload migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
