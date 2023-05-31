Birlasoft introduced bCloud+ to enable JD Edwards workload migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure | Image: Birlasoft (Representative)

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the USD 2.8 billion diversified C.K. Birla Group, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and a global digital enterprise and I.T. services company, has launched bCloud+, an end‐to‐end solution to help enterprises migrate on‐premises Oracle JD Edwards instances to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the company announced today through an exchange filing.

Birlasoft's bCloud+ services are designed to facilitate the seamless adoption of JD Edwards on OCI, minimizing business disruptions and providing ongoing maintenance for JD Edwards instances. The architecture takes into account crucial production requirements, including 24x7 support, network configuration, High Availability (HA), and Disaster Recovery (DR).

The bCloud+ services help enterprises drive agility and reduce their IT spends through a simplified and predictable flat fee pricing structure, leading to reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). It guarantees 99.9% cloud infrastructure uptime and provides dependable cloud infrastructure and value‐added servicessuch as yearly tools upgrades, advanced monitoring, and system assessments by a certified CNC specialist. In addition, it includes OCI Base Database Service and an optional upgrade to Oracle Autonomous Database.

Organizations migrating JD Edwards to OCI experience notable improvements in performance, availability, and security, resulting in potential cost reductions of up to 40%. OCI offers a comprehensive suite of over 100 cloud services, enabling enterprises to extend and modernize their workloads across 41 cloud regions globally. The unified engine within Oracle Autonomous Database supports various data types, streamlining application development and deployment processes, including modeling, coding, ETL (Extract, Transform, Load), database optimization, and data analysis.

With a track record of more than 25 years in successfully executing Oracle JD Edwards projects worldwide, Birlasoft has established itself as a trusted partner. Leveraging their Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider Expertise, Birlasoft possesses the necessary skills and demonstrated experience to efficiently develop, deploy, operate, and manage workloads within the Oracle Cloud environment.

“Enterprise customers are embracing digital transformation and cloud adoption of their applications with ERP at the core of their ever‐ expanding business needs. Birlasoft empowers enterprises to unlock their true business potential by helping them to rapidly realize the return on investments, powered by streamlined processes and the latest technology infrastructure. The bCloud+ Services enables enterprises to reimagine their business with fully managed JD Edwards migration on OCI,” said Roop Singh, CEO Americas, Birlasoft.

“Enterprises today are focusing on modernizing their businesses rapidly while maintaining the continuity of their mission‐critical operations. The bCloud+ Services from Birlasoft will help enterprises move critical JD Edwards workloads to OCI by providing them with high performance cloud infrastructure and value‐added servicesthat ultimately lower the total cost of ownership,” said David Hicks, Group Vice President, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development.

