Birlasoft appoints Kamini Shah as CFO

Birlasoft Limited, part of the USD 2.8 billion diversified C.K. Birla Group, and a global enterprise digital and IT services company, has appointed Kamini Shah as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), the company said via an exchange filing.

The company stated that the appointment will further strengthen and boost the company's financial operations and key long‐term business strategies.

Kamini joined Birlasoft on 3rd April 2023 and has over 25 years of experience in finance, supply chain, commercial and business planning & operations functions.

Commenting on Kamini's appointment, Angan Guha, CEO and Managing Director, Birlasoft, said, “Kamini is a highly accomplished finance leader with a proven track record of driving financial transformation and profitability at scale."

"Her financial and business acumen will add significant value to the firm, aiding us in our growth trajectory. On behalf of the executive team and the board of directors, I am delighted to welcome Kamini to Birlasoft.”

Kamini will lead the finance function at the company and will be part of executive leadership.

In her most recent role, she was with Wipro where she was the CFO for Americas One and led structuring of commercial proposals and deal pricing across multiple geographies.

Before that, she worked for several Fortune 500 companies and has received many awards & accolades for her accomplishments.

