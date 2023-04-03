Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz resigns | Image: LinkedIn @Dale Vaz

Swiggy’s Chief Technology Officer Dale Vaz has resigned from the company after nearly five years. Vaz joined Swiggy after spending eleven years at Amazon.

Madhusudhan Rao to take over

Madhusudhan Rao, who has been with the company for over four years, will be taking over as the new Chief Technology Officer. Rao is currently the Senior Vice President of ConsumerTech and FinTech (Engg and Product) at Swiggy.

A Swiggy spokesperson confirmed that Vaz is leaving Swiggy, and is considering starting his own. According to Moneycontrol, he will remain with the company through the following month.

“We confirm Dale Vaz has decided to move on from Swiggy to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities. He will continue in his role till May 2023 & will be associated with Swiggy for an extended period in an advisory role. We thank him earnestly for his many contributions to Swiggy,” a Swiggy spokesperson said in a statement.

“Madhusudan Rao will take over as CTO. Madhu has been with Swiggy for over 4 years and has decades of tech leadership experience with a proven track record of understanding what our customers need,” the spokesperson added.

Swiggy's Instamart head Karthik Gurumurthy

This occurs only a few days after Swiggy's Instamart head Karthik Gurumurthy declared he would be taking a break and handing over responsibility to Phani Kishan Addepalli.

In addition to leading the organisation's InsanelyGood division, Addepalli was promoted to co-founder of Swiggy in July 2021.