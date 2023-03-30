Tech layoffs: Gaming firm Electronic Arts to layoff about 6% of its workforce | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Electronic Arts (EA), popular video game company, is laying off around 6% of its workforce amid global macroeconomic uncertainties.

EA had about 13,000 employees last year, which means a 6% cut could cut around 780 jobs, according to reports.

CEO Andrew Wilson

EA CEO Andrew Wilson told employees in a blog post that as the company drives greater focus across its portfolio, "we are moving away from projects that do not contribute to our strategy, reviewing our real estate footprint, and restructuring some of our teams".

"These decisions are expected to impact approximately six per cent of our company's workforce. This is the most difficult part, and we are working through the process with the utmost care and respect," he added.

The company is giving the affected workforce opportunities to move onto other projects.

"Where that's not possible, we are providing severance pay and additional benefits such as health care and career transition services. Communicating these decisions began earlier this quarter and we expect them to continue through early next fiscal year," said Wilson.

However, as long as the company keeps producing fantastic games and content, business will continue to grow.

Apex Legends

"EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is pacing to be the biggest title in franchise history. Apex Legends performance is strong on the heels of a memorable 4th anniversary event, and The Sims is fuelling imagination and engagement across its passionate community," said the CEO.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), EA estimated that the restructuring and layoffs would cost between $170 million and $200 million.

According to a Kotaku report, EA fired about 200 Apex Legends testers in February over a Zoom call.

With inputs from Agencies.