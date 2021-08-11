Oracle Cloud gets MeitY empanelment

Technology firm Oracle was on Wednesday empanelled by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as a cloud infrastructure solution provider, a move that will help the company tap into governments and public sector entities in the country more aggressively.

Oracle had set up cloud regions in Mumbai and Hyderabad about a year ago.

In a statement, Oracle said it has been named by MeitY as an empanelled cloud infrastructure solution provider, following a rigorous audit.

"As a result, governments and other public sector entities in India can now take advantage of Oracle's second-generation cloud technologies and move their most challenging workloads, including Oracle workloads, to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)," it added.

The company said governments of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are already utilising Oracle solutions.

Its customers also include various state departments like commercial taxes, power (meter data management), social justice (courts), urban local bodies, health, locomotive works and others.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Railways and the Finance Ministry as well as central government agencies and public sector undertakings like Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Income Tax Department, State Bank of India and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have also been users of Oracle technologies, it said.

“Oracle has been a partner to India's development agenda for nearly three decades...today's announcement gives us innumerable opportunities to help India's government agencies and public sector organisations really accelerate the speed at which they can embrace digital transformation," Oracle India Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director Shailender Kumar said.

He added that the company will be ramping up its team to support this growth in its public sector business.

The empanelment will enable government entities and public sector organisations to access significant benefits from Oracle Cloud infrastructure including reliable on-premises-equivalent performance, massive scalability, security controls (helping meet compliance with regulatory laws) and maintain an active Disaster Recovery (DR) location.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 03:24 PM IST