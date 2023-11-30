Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green; Sensex At 66,998.04, Nifty Above 20,000 | File

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 66,998.04, up by 96.13 points and Nifty was at 20,126.65 with a jump of 30.05 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 44,707.65, up by 141.20 points or 0.32 per cent.

From Sensex pack, LT, M&M, Kotak Bank, UltraTech Cement, and Tata Motors were the major gainers in the morning session whereas Asian Paints, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and NTPC were among the major losers.

Markets on Wednesday

The benchmark indices on Wednesday ended the day on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 727.71 points or 1.10 percent, to close at 66,901.91. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 206.90 points or 1.04 percent to end the day at 20,096.60. Nifty Bank gained 685.50 points or 1.56 percent at 44,566.45.

Global markets

The US stock market on Wednesday ended on a lower note: The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 13.44 points, marking a 0.04 percent rise to reach 35,430.42. Conversely, the S&P 500 experienced a decline of 4.31 points, a decrease of 0.09 percent , settling at 4,550.58. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite fell by 23.27 points, reflecting a 0.16 percent drop, closing at 14,258.49.

Asian markets trading lower on Thursday with Japan's Nikkei 225 down by 93.86 points to reach 33,227.36, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down by 91.26 points, reaching 16,902.18, and South Korea's KOSPI slightly up by 2.49 points to reach 2,522.30 and Gifty Nifty at 20,105, down by 35.50 points.

Oil prices

On Thursday, the oil price were trading lower, Brent crude futures declined by 28 cents, representing a 0.3percent drop to settle at US dollar 82.90 per barrel by 0024 GMT. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also decreased by 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, reaching US dollar 77.68 per barrel.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee rose 2 paise to 83.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday