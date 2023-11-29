 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,901.91, Nifty Above 20,000
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,901.91, Nifty Above 20,000

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,901.91, Nifty Above 20,000

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, M&M, Wipro, HDFC Bank, and Tata Motors were among the top gainers. nestle India, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Wednesday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 727.71 points or 1.10 percent, to close at 66,901.91. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 206.90 points or 1.04 percent to end the day at 20,096.60.

Nifty Bank gained 685.50 points or 1.56 percent at 44,566.45.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, M&M, Wipro, HDFC Bank, and Tata Motors were among the top gainers. nestle India, Titan, Bajaj finserv, and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Axis bank, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, and HDFC Bank were among the gainers, whereas Adani Enterprises, ONGC, Divis Lab, Nestle India, and Titan were among the losers.

Nifty reclaims 20,000 mark

During the trading hours on Wednesday, the Nifty surpassed the 20,000 milestone as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) resumed buying in the Indian markets.

Markets on Wednesday morning

The markets opened higher on Wednesday with Sensex at 66,401.09, up by 226.89 points and Nifty was at 19,963.05 with a jump of 73.35 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 44,041.90, up by 160.95 points or 0.37 per cent.

Read Also
Indian Stock Market Achieves Historic Milestone; Enters US Dollar 4 Trillion Market Cap Club For The...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,901.91, Nifty Above 20,000

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,901.91, Nifty Above 20,000

Infosys Secures Core Banking Transformation Order From Philippines' Bank Of Commerce

Infosys Secures Core Banking Transformation Order From Philippines' Bank Of Commerce

Cabinet Approves Terms Of Reference For 16th Finance Commission

Cabinet Approves Terms Of Reference For 16th Finance Commission

Indian Stock Market Achieves Historic Milestone; Enters US Dollar 4 Trillion Market Cap Club For The...

Indian Stock Market Achieves Historic Milestone; Enters US Dollar 4 Trillion Market Cap Club For The...

Ant Group's Alipay To Sell 3.4% Stake In Zomato Via US Dollar 395 Million Block Deal: Report

Ant Group's Alipay To Sell 3.4% Stake In Zomato Via US Dollar 395 Million Block Deal: Report