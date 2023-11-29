Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,901.91, Nifty Above 20,000

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Wednesday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 727.71 points or 1.10 percent, to close at 66,901.91. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 206.90 points or 1.04 percent to end the day at 20,096.60.

Nifty Bank gained 685.50 points or 1.56 percent at 44,566.45.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, M&M, Wipro, HDFC Bank, and Tata Motors were among the top gainers. nestle India, Titan, Bajaj finserv, and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Axis bank, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, and HDFC Bank were among the gainers, whereas Adani Enterprises, ONGC, Divis Lab, Nestle India, and Titan were among the losers.

Nifty reclaims 20,000 mark

During the trading hours on Wednesday, the Nifty surpassed the 20,000 milestone as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) resumed buying in the Indian markets.

Markets on Wednesday morning

The markets opened higher on Wednesday with Sensex at 66,401.09, up by 226.89 points and Nifty was at 19,963.05 with a jump of 73.35 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 44,041.90, up by 160.95 points or 0.37 per cent.