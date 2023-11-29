Indian Stock Market Achieves Historic Milestone; Enters US Dollar 4 Trillion Market Cap Club For The First Time | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the leading stock exchange BSE reached the USD 4-trillion milestone for the first time ever on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 305.44 points to 66,479.64 in early trade after beginning the day on a positive note.

Thanks to the optimism in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached Rs 3,33,26,881.49 crore in morning trade, translating into USD 4 trillion at the exchange rate of 83.31.

Sensex Gains 9.10% Year-to-Date, Listed Firms' Market Cap Surges by Rs 50.81 Lakh Crore

While the BSE benchmark Sensex has rallied 5,540.52 points or 9.10 per cent so far this year, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of all listed firms at its platform have jumped about Rs 50.81 lakh crore.

The 30-share benchmark hit its all-time peak of 67,927.23 on September 15 this year.

The other markets valued more than USD 4 trillion of m-cap include the US, China, Japan and Hong Kong.

On May 24, 2021, the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE touched the USD 3-trillion mark.

The exchange had seen listed firms' valuation going past the USD 1-trillion level on May 28, 2007.

The journey from USD 1 trillion to USD 1.5 trillion was covered in 2,566 days or just over seven years on June 6, 2014.

The m-cap of its listed companies reached USD 2 trillion on July 10, 2017 -- taking 1,130 days from the USD 1.5-trillion level.

From there, it took 1,255 days to go past the USD 2.5-trillion mark on December 16, 2020.