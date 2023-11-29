Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green; Sensex At 66,401.09, Nifty Above 19,000 | File

The markets opened higher on Wednesday with Sensex at 66,401.09, up by 226.89 points and Nifty was at 19,963.05 with a jump of 73.35 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 44,041.90, up by 160.95 points or 0.37 per cent.

From Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, NTPC, and PowerGrid were the major gainers in the morning session whereas Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major losers.

Markets on Tuesday

The benchmark indices on Tuesday ended the day on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 204.16 points or 0.31 percent, to close at 66,174.20. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 95 points or 0.48 percent to end the day at 19,889.70. Nifty Bank gained 178.25 points or 0.41 percent at 43,947.35.

Global markets

The US stock market on Tuesday ended on a slight note: The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 83.51 points, marking a 0.24 percent rise to reach 35,416.98. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 saw a gain of 4.46 points, equivalent to a 0.10 percent increase, reaching 4,554.89. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 40.73 points, or 0.29 percent, reaching 14,281.76.

Oil prices

On Wednesday, the price of oil experienced an increase as Brent crude futures increased by 33 cents, marking a 0.4 percent gain to reach US dollar 82.01 per barrel at 0127 GMT. Simultaneously, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 45 cents, reflecting a 0.6 percent climb to hit US dollar 76.86 per barrel.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee rose 3 paise against the US dollar in early Wednesday trading, reaching 83.31.