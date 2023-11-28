Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,174.20, Nifty Above 19,850 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Tuesday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 204.16 points or 0.31 percent, to close at 66,174.20. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 95 points or 0.48 percent to end the day at 19,889.70.

Nifty Bank gained 178.25 points or 0.41 percent at 43,947.35.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers. ITC, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, PowerGrid, and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Adani Enterprises, adani Ports, BPCL, Tata Motors, and Coal India were among the gainers, whereas Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospital, ITC, ICICI Bank, and Cipla were among the losers.

Markets on Tuesday morning

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 66,003.57, up by 33.53 points and Nifty was at 19,817.60 with a jump of 22.90 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 43,830.75, up by 61.65 or 0.14 per cent.