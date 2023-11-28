 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,174.20, Nifty Above 19,850
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,174.20, Nifty Above 19,850

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,174.20, Nifty Above 19,850

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers. ITC, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, PowerGrid, and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,174.20, Nifty Above 19,850 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Tuesday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 204.16 points or 0.31 percent, to close at 66,174.20. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 95 points or 0.48 percent to end the day at 19,889.70.

Nifty Bank gained 178.25 points or 0.41 percent at 43,947.35.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers. ITC, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, PowerGrid, and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Adani Enterprises, adani Ports, BPCL, Tata Motors, and Coal India were among the gainers, whereas Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospital, ITC, ICICI Bank, and Cipla were among the losers.

Markets on Tuesday morning

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 66,003.57, up by 33.53 points and Nifty was at 19,817.60 with a jump of 22.90 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 43,830.75, up by 61.65 or 0.14 per cent.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green; Sensex At 66,003.57, Nifty Above 19,800
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,174.20, Nifty Above 19,850

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,174.20, Nifty Above 19,850

APL Apollo Tubes Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

APL Apollo Tubes Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Adani Total Gas Launches Green Hydrogen Blending Pilot Project At Ahmedabad

Adani Total Gas Launches Green Hydrogen Blending Pilot Project At Ahmedabad

Pakistan Stock Exchange Hits All-Time High, Crosses 60,000 Mark

Pakistan Stock Exchange Hits All-Time High, Crosses 60,000 Mark

Elon Musk Expresses Support For Israel, Vows To Wear Symbolic Dog Tag Gifted By Israeli Parent Until...

Elon Musk Expresses Support For Israel, Vows To Wear Symbolic Dog Tag Gifted By Israeli Parent Until...