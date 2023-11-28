Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green; Sensex At 66,003.57, Nifty Above 19,800 | File

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 66,003.57, up by 33.53 points and Nifty was at 19,817.60 with a jump of 22.90 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 43,830.75, up by 61.65 or 0.14 per cent.

From Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, Wipro, and Axis bank were the major gainers in the morning session whereas M&M, ICICI Bank, Reliance, Tech Mahindra, and TCS were among the major losers.

Markets on Last Friday

The market on Friday ended the week on a negative note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 47.77 points or 0.07 per cent, to close at 65,970.04. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 11.45 points or 0.06 per cent to end the day at 19,790.55. Nifty Bank gained 187.35 points or 0.43 per cent at 43,764.85

Global markets

The US stock market on Monday ended on a lower note: the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 56.68 points, marking a 0.16 percent increase to reach 3533.47, while the S&P 500 declined by 8.91 points or 0.20 percent to settle at 4,550.43. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite lost 9.83 points or 0.07 percent, closing at 14,241.02.

Asian markets were trading mixed on Tueday with Japan's Nikkei 225 down by 52.68 points to reach 33,394.99, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 35.55 points, reaching at 17,489.51, and South Korea's KOSPI gained 11.77 points to reach 2,507.43 and Gifty Nifty at 19,868.50, flat by 12 points.

Oil prices

On Tuesday, the price of oil experienced an increase as Brent crude futures surged by 45 cents, marking a 0.6 percent rise to reach US dollar 80.43 per barrel by 0152 GMT. This upward movement halted a four-day decline. Concurrently, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures saw a 0.6 percent increase of 43 cents, reaching US dollar 75.28 per barrel, following three consecutive sessions of decline.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened flat on Tuesday morning at 83.36 per dollar against Friday's close of 83.37.