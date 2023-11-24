Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 65,970.04, Nifty Below 19,800 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The market on Friday ended the week on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 47.77 points or 0.07 per cent, to close at 65,970.04. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 11.45 points or 0.06 per cent to end the day at 19,790.55.

Nifty Bank gained 187.35 points or 0.43 per cent at 43,764.85

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and NTPC were among the top gainers. Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Nestle India were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Adani Enterprises, Cipla, Divis Lab, Hindalco, and Axis Bank were among the major gainers, whereas Apollo Hospital, Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS, and Britannia were among the losers.

Markets on Friday Morning

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 66,042.20, up by 24.39 points and Nifty was at 19,825.70 with a jump of 23.70 points.