Opening Bell: Markets In Green; Sensex At 66,042.20, Nifty Above 19,800 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 66,042.20, up by 24.39 points and Nifty was at 19,825.70 with a jump of 23.70 points.

From Sensex pack, LT, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Tata Motors were the major gainers in the morning session whereas ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and TCS were among the major losers.

Markets on Thursday

The benchmark indices on Thursday ended the day on a flat note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 5.43 points or 0.01 percent, closed at 66,017.81. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 1.50 points or 0.01 percent to end the day at 19,810.35. Nifty Bank gained 143.25 points or 0.01 percent at 43,592.85.

Global markets

Asian markets trading lower on Friday with Japan's Nikkei 225 up by 356.41 points to reach 33,808.24, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down by 207.71 points, reaching at 17,703.13, and South Korea's KOSPI dropped by 7.32 points to reach 2,507.64 and Gifty Nifty at 19,868, flat up by 3 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices decreased on Thursday, Brent crude futures dropped by 68 cents (0.8 percent) to US Dollar 81.28 per barrel by 2024 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude stood at US dollar 76.35 per barrel, showing a decline of 75 cents (5 percent).