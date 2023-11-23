Closing Bell: Markets End On Flat Note; Sensex At 66,017.81, Nifty Below 19,900

Closing Bell: Indices End Flat; Sensex At 66,017.81, Nifty Below 19,900 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Thursday ended the day on a flat note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 5.43 points or 0.01 percent, closed at 66,017.81. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 1.50 points or 0.01 percent to end the day at 19,810.35.

Nifty Bank gained 143.25 points or 0.01 percent at 43,592.85.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers. Ultra TechCement, LT, Bajaj Finance, TCS, and Infosys were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, Eicher Motors, and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers whereas Cipla, UltraTech Cement, LTIM, SBI Life, and LT were among the losers.

Markets on Monday Morning

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 66,091.56, up by 68.32 points and Nifty was at 19,842.05 with a jump of 30.20 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 43,489.90, up by 40.30 or 0.09 percent.