Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green; Sensex At 66,091.56, Nifty Above 19,800 | File

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 66,091.56, up by 68.32 points and Nifty was at 19,842.05 with a jump of 30.20 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 43,489.90, up by 40.30 or 0.09 percent.

From Sensex pack, Asian Paint, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid, and Nestle India were the major gainers in the morning session whereas Maruti, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and Wipro were among the major losers.

Markets on Wednesday

The benchmark indices on Wednesday ended the day on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 92.47 points or 0.14 percent, to close at 66,023.24. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 32.40 points or 0.16 percent to end the day at 19,815.80. Nifty Bank shed 221.70 points or 0.51 percent at 43,467.45.

Global markets

The US stock market on Wednesday ended the session on a higher note with the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 150.12 points, equivalent to a 0.43 percent rise, reaching 35,238.41. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw a gain of 20.47 points, marking a 0.45 percent increase, closing at 4,558.66. The Nasdaq Composite also traded positive, adding 83.79 points, or 0.59 percent, concluding the day at 14,283.77.

Asian markets is trading mixed on Thursday with Japan's Nikkei 225 up by 97.69 points to reach 33,451.83, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down by 133.65 points, reaching at 17,600.95, and South Korea's KOSPI gained 7.27 points to reach 2,518.97.

Oil prices

Oil prices decreased about 4 percent on Wednesday, November 22 because of OPEC+ delayed a meeting about their planned oil production scheduled for November 26.

Brent crude futures saw a decline of US dollar 3.05, marking a 3.7 percent decrease to US dollar 79.40 per barrel by 1313 GMT. Simultaneously, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by US dollar 2.97, indicating a 3.82 percent decrease to US dollar 74.80.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened slightly higher on Thursday morning at 83.29 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 83.32.